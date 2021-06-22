Two locations receive deeper consideration for renaming in Beaver Dam

Two significant locations in Beaver Dam could be renamed as officials consider ways to commemorate Beaver Dam's history.

The two locations in question are the municipal building, commonly called city hall, and the pathway that leads past the ice arena to the high school. City Attorney Maryann Schacht said that, following discussion at a meeting of the Common Council's operations committee, the subject will be discussed by the council's administrative committee.

The municipal building, 205 S. Lincoln Ave., could be renamed after Mary Spellman, known for being the first woman mayor in Beaver Dam and the state of Wisconsin during the 1930s. The sidewalk path along the west ice arena, 609 Gould St., could be renamed after Maddy Horn, a 1930s long track speed skater from Beaver Dam who won numerous races all the way up to the world championships.

Jerrold Lunde, a community member inspired by the surge of activism last year, first proposed the idea of renaming city locations and streets to the council last year. He suggested naming streets or sites after women and people of color in Beaver Dam's history.