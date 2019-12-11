Two men indicted in Dodge County strip club case

A federal grand jury indicted two men Monday, with prosecutors alleging a conspiracy to carry out prostitution activities at the former Hardware Store strip club in Clyman.

Michael Siegel, of Fox Lake, and Scott Hoeft, of Watertown, were charged with conspiring to use facilities to manage and carry out unlawful prostitution offenses in interstate commerce from 2009 to 2018. Siegel was also charged with making false statements to law enforcement in April 2018 as part of the investigation.

The Hardware Store closed Jan. 1, 2018. Siegel was an owner of the club and Hoeft was a bartender and manager. Prosecutors allege that Siegel, Hoeft and others worked to employ dancers who would perform sex acts, including dancers who worked for pimps. The indictment alleges that they used text messages and Facebook Messenger to communicate with dancers and pimps in interstate commerce and that customers were allowed to use credit cards to pay for lap dances and champagne room access. Customers also allegedly used credit cards to receive cash to pay for sex acts.

