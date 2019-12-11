Two men indicted in Dodge County strip club case

A federal grand jury indicted two men Monday, with prosecutors alleging a conspiracy to carry out prostitution activities at the former Hardware Store strip club in Clyman.
Michael Siegel, of Fox Lake, and Scott Hoeft, of Watertown, were charged with conspiring to use facilities to manage and carry out unlawful prostitution offenses in interstate commerce from 2009 to 2018. Siegel was also charged with making false statements to law enforcement in April 2018 as part of the investigation.
The Hardware Store closed Jan. 1, 2018. Siegel was an owner of the club and Hoeft was a bartender and manager. Prosecutors allege that Siegel, Hoeft and others worked to employ dancers who would perform sex acts, including dancers who worked for pimps. The indictment alleges that they used text messages and Facebook Messenger to communicate with dancers and pimps in interstate commerce and that customers were allowed to use credit cards to pay for lap dances and champagne room access. Customers also allegedly used credit cards to receive cash to pay for sex acts.
You have free articles remaining.
In April 2018, Christopher Childs, of Hartford, was accused of violently forcing women to engage in prostitution at clubs including The Hardware Store and the former TNT Gentleman's Club in Lebanon. He later made a plea agreement, pleading guilty to one count of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion. The offense came with a minimum term of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life imprisonment. Other charges against him were dropped as part of the deal.
According the the criminal complaint, Childs allegedly physically abused the women at the clubs if they didn't follow his orders and had working relationships with the people who ran the clubs he operated in.
After the Childs indictment, local officials and community members organized against the presence of strip clubs in Dodge County.
This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the Internal Revenue Service, the Racine Police Department, the United States Department of Labor inspector general's office, the Hartford Police Department and the Federal Deposition Insurance Corporation's inspector general's office. Also assisting were the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation, the Watertown Police Department, the Milwaukee Police Department and the United States Department of Homeland Security.
The building for the Solomon Club, also owned by Siegel in Juneau, is listed for sale at $325,000.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.