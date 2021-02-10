Two more charged in Lodi car theft

Two more people were charged with a car theft in Lodi.
Shawna Maciejeski, 21, and Amber Wilson, 40, were charged with felony taking a vehicle without consent and six counts of felony ID theft, all as a party to a crime. They face 42 years in prison and $70,000 in fines if convicted. Orlando Pleadwell was previously charged in January.
According to the criminal complaint, a Lodi police officer responded to a residence with a report of vehicle theft on Jan. 2. A victim reported that someone entered his truck overnight, which was parked in the driveway, and stole his wallet, the keys to his home and the keys to his wife’s vehicle. The wallet contained cash, credit cards and gift cards. He did not remember if the truck was locked.
The woman’s vehicle had been parked in front of the residence, but it was missing. The two victims believed that whoever took the keys from the truck used the keys to steal the second vehicle.
The woman later called police to report that the credit cards were being used at Kwik Trips in Waunakee, Windsor and Madison. One of the Kwik Trips reported that one man and two women were trying to use the cards.
Police received information about and images of the people who used or tried to use the cards from Kwik Trip.
On Jan. 3, a Waunakee police officer saw the stolen vehicle. He pursued the vehicle and the driver tried to elude police, including by driving into a corn field. The driver and a passenger exited the vehicle and tried to run away. Officers caught the man and arrested him. The driver was identified as Orlando Pleadwell, one of the people trying to use the stolen credit cards at Kwik Trip stores.
Wilson and Maciejeski were later arrested and charged after surveillance footage from Kwik Trip and a hotel connected them to the incident. Maciejeski had an initial appearance Feb. 10 and received $500 signature bond. An initial appearance for Wilson is scheduled for Feb. 17. They first came in contact with police when they called the police department after the department posted their images on Facebook.
Police investigation indicates that the actions were intended to help one of the women who was struggling financially with the cards. A jail call suggested Pleadwell was apologetic and would take the rap.
