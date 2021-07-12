 Skip to main content
Two more construction projects starting in Beaver Dam soon
Two more construction projects starting in Beaver Dam soon

River improvement

A rendering of the proposed river improvement project in Beaver Dam is displayed. 

 CITY OF BEAVER DAM, Contributed

Two areas will be closed due to new construction projects in Beaver Dam.

The city’s director of engineering Todd Janssen said the project to extend Woodland Drive from where it currently ends off Spring Street to Commercial Drive is expected to begin Monday. The project will involve new pavement structure, storm sewer and lighting. The road extension will connect Spring Street to Center Street at that location. The project area will be closed during construction, which is expected to be completed by Sept. 15.

The Common Council approved the contract for the project in April with Krause Excavating of Markesan for about $275,000, with funds available in the streets, wastewater, water and storm water capital improvements program accounts.

Construction on improvements by Rotary Park are scheduled to begin the week of July 12. The improvements will go along the east shoreline of the river and in the south tower parking lot by West Mill Street. The improvements will include a new river wall, concrete curb and gutter, sidewalk, asphalt pavement, a kayak launch, turf restoration, storm sewer and lighting. The project area will be closed to traffic during construction, which is expected to be completed in October.

The Common Council approved a contract with Forest Landscaping and Construction of Lake Mills in May to complete the project, with funds available in the downtown rejuvenation account. The city received a state $240,000 grant from the state Department of Natural Resources to help cover the project.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

