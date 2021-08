Two more roads to be closed in Beaver Dam for construction work

Two roads in Beaver Dam will be closed starting next week to allow for construction work.

Director of Engineering Todd Janssen said the northbound lane of North University Avenue between Park Avenue and Prospect Avenue will be closed to through traffic from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, weather permitting, to allow for underground utility construction. Northbound traffic will have a signed detour route to follow. The southbound lane of North University Avenue will remain open during the construction.

East Maple Avenue between North Spring Street and North Lincoln Avenue will be closed to through traffic from Aug. 16 to Aug. 23, weather permitting, to allow for underground utility construction. Traffic should take an alternate route, and there will be no detour route provided.

Several road resurfacing projects are also underway across the city this month and are expected to be completed by Sept. 30.

On Monday, the Beaver Dam Common Council is expected to consider a resolution to award a contract to Fahrner Asphaly Sealers of Waunakee for $286,510 to complete the 2021 street maintenance program. The 2021 program will include crack sealing, seal coating and new pavement marking on 21 streets in Beaver Dam.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

