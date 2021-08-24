 Skip to main content
Two of three names released in fatal Dodge County crash
Two of three names released in fatal Dodge County crash

TOWN OF TRENTON – Names have been released after one person was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday night on Highway C at the intersection with Jersey Road.

According to the press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Armando DeJesus, 35, Ripon died at the scene of the crash and a passenger in the 2020 Chevrolet Malibu he was driving, Eliseo Rivera, 51, Ripon was injured and transported to UW Hospital in Madison by MedFlight. 

Initial investigation shows a Jeep Cherokee was traveling east on Highway C approaching the intersection with Jersey Road. The Malibu was traveling north on Jersey Road and was approaching the stop sign at the intersection with Highway C and failed to stop for the stop sign. The front of the Jeep struck the driver’s side of the car.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner. A passenger in the car was transported by Flight for Life to UW Hospital in Madison.

The driver and lone occupant of the Jeep, who was not identified, was injured in the crash and was transported to Waupun Memorial Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner. Assisting at the scene were: Beaver Dam Fire Department, Beaver Dam Paramedics, Flight for Life, Life Star EMS, Dodge County Chaplain, Randolph Police and the Dodge County Emergency Response Team.

Highway C was closed for more than 3.5 hours while the crash was being investigated.

