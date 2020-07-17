Two people accused of trying to get opiate addiction treatment drug into Columbia County Jail

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two Portage residents were charged with a felony for trying to mail an opiate addiction treatment drug into the Columbia County Jail.

Darrel Schade, 26, and Tara Medina, 23, were charged Wednesday in Columbia County Circuit Court. Schade was charged with distribution of a non-narcotic and bail jumping. Medina was charged with delivery of a non-narcotic.

Judge Todd Hepler placed Schade on $4,000 cash bond and he remains in custody. Medina posted an $11,000 signature bond and she was released from jail.

According to the criminal complaint, Schade and Medina were in contact with a person in custody in the jail to coordinate mailing a package containing Suboxone strips, coloring pages and CCAP information to the jail.

A preliminary hearing for Schade is scheduled for July 22. A pre-trial conference for Medina is scheduled for Sept. 2.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

