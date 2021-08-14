Two people, including a child, flown from crash outside of Columbus

TOWN OF ELBA – A 10 year old child with life threatening injuries was one of the two people flown from the scene of an accident that occurred outside of Columbus on Friday that left five people injured.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office responded to the motor vehicle crash on Highway 16/60 at the intersection of Highway TT around 4:47 p.m.

Initial investigation shows that a 2006 Subaru and a 2021 Mitsubishi collided in the intersection. At this time an investigation into the manner and cause of the collision is ongoing, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office press release.

The 40 year old driver and sole occupant in the Mitsubishi sustained serious injuries and was transported to UW Hospital in Madison via ambulance.

The Subaru had four occupants. The 31 year old driver sustained serious injuries and was transported to UW Hospital in Madison via UW Medflight. The 10 year old front seat passenger sustained life threatening injuries and was transported to UW Hospital in Madison via UW Medflight. A 4 year old, and a 5 year old rear seat passenger sustained minor injuries. They were both transported to UW Hospital by Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt where they were reunited with family.