Two people tested positive for COVID-19 in Dodge County

JUNEAU --Dodge County Public Health officials confirmed on Saturday that two people in Dodge County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19).

The individuals are being isolated at their homes, according to the press release from Dodge County Public Health Officer Abby Sauer. They will remain at home until authorized by Public Health to return to normal activities. Health officials are conducting a contact investigation to identify and follow-up with any people who had close contact with these individuals. Public Health staff will monitor the close contacts, instruct them on how to do daily symptom and temperature checks, and ensure they are isolating themselves.

"We are in daily contact with these individuals to monitor their symptoms and ensure they are receiving support to be able isolate at home,” said Sauer.

Public Health wants to remind everyone that they should follow simple steps to avoid getting sick, including:

 Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water.

 Cover coughs and sneezes.

 Avoid touching your face.

 Stay home when sick.

 Practice social distancing.

 Avoid large public gatherings and crowds.

“Dodge County Public Health is ready to deal with these new cases," Sauer said. "We will continue to work with the Wisconsin Department of Health Service (DHS), the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and our local partners to make sure our community remains safe and healthy.” For general questions, the public may call the Dodge County Public Health COVID-19 Hotline: 920-386-4304. For the latest information, visit the CDC’s website or the DHS website. For the latest information about COVID-19 in Dodge County, visit the Dodge County website or the ‘Dodge County Public Health’ Facebook page.

