Two of the road projects in Beaver Dam made progress Monday.
The Beaver Dam Common Council's operations committee approved steps for projects on West Burnett Street and East Davis Street.
The committee held a public hearing about the West Burnett Street project which will reconstruct the road from Center Street to York Street for over $800,000, paid for with a mixture of funds. Residents were present, but did not ask any questions.
The committee recommended a final report on estimated special assessments for the project. Officials said residents will continue to receive updates on the progress of the project in the coming months. Engineering Director Ritchie Piltz said the project is expected to begin early next year and take about three months.
The committee also approved a change to the planned East Davis Street project, adding the replacement of sanitary sewer infrastructure, which Utilities Director Rob Minnema said was found necessary, as the current sewer main in almost a century old and is a major interceptor in the system.
The Common Council approved borrowing $200,000 for engineering on the project in 2020, with further funding needing approval in 2021. The project is planned to cover East Davis from South Spring Street to South University Avenue.
West Burnett is not the only road project on the agenda for next year, which will include Roosevelt Drive, South Spring Street and others.
