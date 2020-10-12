Two Sauk County residents die of COVID-19 in last week; cars line up in rainstorm for tests

Two lines, each about 20 vehicles long, extended through the Sauk County Fairgrounds in the wind and rain Monday morning while awaiting COVID-19 testing, after Sauk County saw one of its worst weeks since the pandemic reached Wisconsin.
“The last seven days actually have broken records for us, and they’re not records we’d like to hold,” Sauk County Health Officer Tim Lawther said during the weekly COVID-19 update call Monday.
The county health department reported two new hospitalizations and a new death on Saturday, despite usually updating its COVID-19 Data Hub on weekdays only.
Almost one-fifth (9 of 46) of the county’s COVID-19 hospitalizations occurred in the last 14 days, as of Monday, and five of them in the last seven days, according to Lawther. Two county residents have died from the disease in the last seven days, bringing the total deaths since March to seven.
Of the Sauk County residents who have been hospitalized with COVID-19, 22% have been under the age of 40, Lawther said. Individuals under the age of 60 have accounted for more than 80% of the county’s total cases since March.
In the last week, lab tests have been confirming an average of roughly 31 new positive cases in Sauk County per day, which Lawther said is “significantly higher than we have ever had before.” The county’s four highest days of new positive tests have been within the last week, he said.
In 12 days, October brought 301 new cases, Lawther said, whereas the entire month of September had 300. Baraboo accounts for the largest portion of current active cases with 63, and Reedsburg is in second with 50, he said.
“One good thing that has happened, of course, is that our testing numbers continue to be really good,” he said. “We’ve tested over 21,000 unique individuals in Sauk County, providing almost 36,000 tests,” because some people, particularly first responders and hospital workers, get tested more than once.
Equipped with 400 test kits, Staff Sgt. Kevin Giebel, Baraboo, of the Wisconsin National Guard expected the team working in Baraboo to be able to swab 300-400 people on Monday, depending on how many people attended. He was overseeing the event.
He said only about 10 vehicles had been tested within the first 45 minutes because wind kept blowing the event’s tents over, forcing organizers to move their setup under the fairgrounds’ entrance shelter.
“The weather is really a hindrance on us right now,” Giebel said.
One of the Wisconsin National Guard personnel preparing test kits, Spc. Jordan Beck said the team had a difficult time adapting to the weather, “but we did it, and I’m really proud of our team for that. We’re still able to provide competent patient care to the citizens, and that’s what we’re here for and we enjoy to do.”
The county provides other free testing sites every week, some requiring appointments. Participants do not need to have symptoms. Recurring events are:
- 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays at 327 S. Winsted St., Spring Green. Appointments required. Make appointments at springgreenems.com.
- 8 a.m.-noon Tuesdays at 230 Railroad St., Reedsburg. Optional registration at register.covidconnect.wi.gov
- 2-7 p.m. Wednesdays at 95 Lincoln Ave., Prairie du Sac. Registration and appointments required. Complete questionnaire at register.covidconnect.wi.gov and call 608-643-7603 to schedule an appointment.
- 8 a.m.-noon Fridays in the Circus World parking lot, 550 Water St., Baraboo, conducted by Baraboo Fire & EMS. Appointments required. Register online at forms.gle/uXHPPe86hiosRHbN8
More information on testing can be found at co.sauk.wi.us/publichealth/free-covid-testing-information.
Jeff Jelinek, Sauk County Emergency Management director, said the county is a leader in testing when considering population size.
He said he’s trying to schedule two more National Guard community testing days, one in November and one in December, but they are currently unconfirmed because the National Guard is in the process of changing its testing strategy. Instead of sending out large teams of personnel to conduct testing at a few locations around the state, the National Guard will be sending smaller squads so it can hold testing events in more locations, “which is great,” Jelinek said.
National Guard conducts COVID-19 testing in Baraboo, Oct. 12
National Guard conducts COVID-19 testing in Baraboo, Oct. 12
