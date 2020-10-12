Two Sauk County residents die of COVID-19 in last week; cars line up in rainstorm for tests

Two lines, each about 20 vehicles long, extended through the Sauk County Fairgrounds in the wind and rain Monday morning while awaiting COVID-19 testing, after Sauk County saw one of its worst weeks since the pandemic reached Wisconsin.

“The last seven days actually have broken records for us, and they’re not records we’d like to hold,” Sauk County Health Officer Tim Lawther said during the weekly COVID-19 update call Monday.

The county health department reported two new hospitalizations and a new death on Saturday, despite usually updating its COVID-19 Data Hub on weekdays only.

Almost one-fifth (9 of 46) of the county’s COVID-19 hospitalizations occurred in the last 14 days, as of Monday, and five of them in the last seven days, according to Lawther. Two county residents have died from the disease in the last seven days, bringing the total deaths since March to seven.

Of the Sauk County residents who have been hospitalized with COVID-19, 22% have been under the age of 40, Lawther said. Individuals under the age of 60 have accounted for more than 80% of the county’s total cases since March.