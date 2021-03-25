Two seats up for grabs in Royall School Board election

Being mindful of the budget and operating expenses will always be a priority for our district. However, safety and curriculum are and always have been top priorities for me and for our students. I want our students and staff to always feel safe and dream big while learning all they possibly can during their years at Royall, with the most advanced technology and curriculum we can possibly provide, to ensure their futures are filled with all the opportunities I have had.

VITCENDA: My roots in the Royall School District go back almost 50 years. My two children graduated from Royall and went on to college. My husband retired as a Royall High School teacher but continues to coach the Royall baseball team.

I started out in research and development with Merrick Foods and eventually went back to graduate school and became a school psychologist. I am currently retired from the New Lisbon School District but continue to work part-time for the Wonewoc-Center School District as their school psychologist.

I believe my expertise in the areas of special education law, professional learning communities, and standardized testing would benefit the Royall School District and its students. I adhere to the philosophy that every decision must be weighed against its impact 10 years into the future.