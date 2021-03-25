Two seats up for grabs in Royall School Board election

Royall School District has two positions up for election this spring and both seats are contested. The election on April 6, and voting can be done in person in the municipality the voter resides in or by absentee ballot.
School board members Raye Walz and Doug Waterman are running for re-election. Incumbents Walz and Waterman are challenged by Marie Vitcenda and Kristine Howe.
School board member positions in the Royall School District are elected at-large. The two candidates with the highest vote totals will fill the two board member seats. Terms are for three years. For more information, contact the district at 608-432-6301.
Each of the candidates were asked to provide information on their qualifications and ideas for implementation if elected or re-elected.
Responses may have been edited for length, style or clarity.
WALZ: You ask why I believe that I am the best person to hold the seat: I do not claim to be the best person for the seat; however I have qualities that make me a good candidate, such as my varied background.
I represent multiple communities and have a strong commitment for community service. I have been a member and past president of the Kendall Lions Club, and I am a member of the American Legion.
For the past 10 years, I have served as chairman for the town of Glendale. And, for the past five years, I have served as the president of the Elroy Area Fire and Ambulance Association. Also, for the past 5 years, I have served as a volunteer Emergency Medical Responder for the Elroy Area Ambulance service.
Should I be re-elected, I will continue to support the administrative staff in its efforts to improve and provide a high-quality education that prepares our students for college, technical school, the military and entry into the local workforce.
WATERMAN: As a 1985 graduate of Royall High School, I have had a personal interest in this school district for many years. My two children are also graduates of Royall in 2013 and 2020.
I have a degree from WTC-La Crosse and have been employed for the same company over three decades. I’m an active member of the Elroy Fire Department for 20 years. My family has owned and operated a local business in this community for over 50 years and I continue that legacy.
I have served as past president and a current member of the Royall School Board, and have seen our district through some rough times, including having to make tough decisions. I am familiar with the current school administration and have worked closely with them for several years and have a strong rapport and communication, working well together on all issues to find the best solutions for all involved.
Being mindful of the budget and operating expenses will always be a priority for our district. However, safety and curriculum are and always have been top priorities for me and for our students. I want our students and staff to always feel safe and dream big while learning all they possibly can during their years at Royall, with the most advanced technology and curriculum we can possibly provide, to ensure their futures are filled with all the opportunities I have had.
VITCENDA: My roots in the Royall School District go back almost 50 years. My two children graduated from Royall and went on to college. My husband retired as a Royall High School teacher but continues to coach the Royall baseball team.
I started out in research and development with Merrick Foods and eventually went back to graduate school and became a school psychologist. I am currently retired from the New Lisbon School District but continue to work part-time for the Wonewoc-Center School District as their school psychologist.
I believe my expertise in the areas of special education law, professional learning communities, and standardized testing would benefit the Royall School District and its students. I adhere to the philosophy that every decision must be weighed against its impact 10 years into the future.
I chose to run for Royall’s School Board at this time because of the need to keep our facilities, programs, and curriculum in sync with a dramatically changing world. It is my hope that the Elroy and Kendall communities of adults can work together to give each of our students the future they need.
HOWE: I would be a valuable asset to the school board because I have children that go to the school. I have been going to referendum meetings to help create the best environment for the children in our district and their future.
I want to expand the ideas that have been created by the pandemic. While the pandemic has caused challenges to the district, it has also made the staff grow and change their teaching methods. I think that they have done a wonderful job adapting and want to keep that momentum going.
I think that as the Cub Scout leader in town for several years I learned how to work well with parents and children to provide a fun learning environment. I think this would help me be a valuable member of the board.
