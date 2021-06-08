 Skip to main content
Two sentenced in separate drug cases
Dodge County Courts outside July 2018 wiscnews web only
Two people were sentenced this week in Dodge County Circuit Court on separate drug offenses. 

Ryan Murray, 41, Madison, was sentenced Tuesday by Dodge County Judge Kristine Snow to three years in prison and five years of extended supervision for possession with intent to deliver amphetamine.

In August 2020, officers conducted a traffic stop in the city of Beaver Dam. When asked to exit the vehicle, the passenger, Murray, was sweating profusely, had trouble focusing and was walking awkwardly. Officers search Murray and found a syringe, a baggie with white residue, two baggies of a clear crystal material, a marijuana pipe and a digital scale. Officers found tested positive for meth.

Assistant District Attorney Gilbert Thompson stated, “Murray’s behavior endangered the safety and well-being of our community and warranted a lengthy prison sentence.” Thompson also noted that Murray has a lengthy criminal record and has been sentenced to prison twice before.

On Monday, Misty Paulson, 41, Watertown, was sentenced by Dodge County Judge Brian Pfitzinger to one and a half years in prison and two years of extended supervision for possession of methamphetamine. Paulson was originally sentenced on Oct. 25, 2019, to Dodge County Drug Treatment Court, with two years of probation, but did not successfully complete the program.

On July 18, 2017, Officers responded to a complaint of a domestic incident occurring in front of the caller’s residence. Paulson and a male were arguing in the male’s van. When officers approached, they noticed both people to be under the influence of drugs and that the van contained items common for use of narcotics. Upon searching the van, Officers found used and unused needles, a metal cooking tin and .07 grams of methamphetamine.

