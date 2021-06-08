Two sentenced in separate drug cases

Two people were sentenced this week in Dodge County Circuit Court on separate drug offenses.

Ryan Murray, 41, Madison, was sentenced Tuesday by Dodge County Judge Kristine Snow to three years in prison and five years of extended supervision for possession with intent to deliver amphetamine.

In August 2020, officers conducted a traffic stop in the city of Beaver Dam. When asked to exit the vehicle, the passenger, Murray, was sweating profusely, had trouble focusing and was walking awkwardly. Officers search Murray and found a syringe, a baggie with white residue, two baggies of a clear crystal material, a marijuana pipe and a digital scale. Officers found tested positive for meth.

Assistant District Attorney Gilbert Thompson stated, “Murray’s behavior endangered the safety and well-being of our community and warranted a lengthy prison sentence.” Thompson also noted that Murray has a lengthy criminal record and has been sentenced to prison twice before.