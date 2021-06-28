Two stabbed in Adams County

Two people were stabbed in an “isolated incident” June 25 in the town of Springville, according to law enforcement in Adams County.

Adams County Sheriff Brent York said the Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at about 7:43 a.m. June 25 from a person who said they had been stabbed in the 1100 block of Fawn Court in the town of Springville.

Upon arrival deputies learned that a second person had been stabbed. Both victims were identified and known to each other, and were treated for their injuries.

York said the stabbings are “believed to be an isolated incident,” and the public is not believed to be in danger. No information has yet been released on the cause of the stabbing or suspects in the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

