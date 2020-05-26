Two taken into custody following high speed chase in Beaver Dam

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A driver and a passenger were taken into police custody following a high speed chase through Beaver Dam.

According to a press release from the Beaver Dam Police Department, a Beaver Dam officer attempted to stop a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon on Green Valley Road near Dodge Drive for excessive speed and failure to stop at a signal. The driver in a 2008 Nissan failed to stop for the officer, who then pursued the vehicle as it increased speed and the driver continued to not stop.

Dodge County dispatch noted the vehicle as being listed stolen out of Illinois as the driver continued to elude officers and fail to stop at several intersections in the city. The driver continued eastbound onto County Road W. The vehicle was disabled using tire deflation devices set up by the Dodge County Sheriff's Office east of High Point Road.

The male driver and female passenger were taken into custody. The driver, 23 of Chicago, was taken to jail for felony eluding law enforcement, operating a vehicle without the owner's consent and traffic citations.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office assisted the police department.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

