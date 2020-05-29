Two teens seriously injured in Dodge County crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three people were injured in a head-on crash Thursday night in the town of Herman.

According to a press release, officials from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle accident on Highway 33 near Luedtke Lane shortly before 8 p.m.

An initial investigation showed a Ford F150 truck was traveling eastbound on Highway 33 and a Walmart semi-tractor trailer was traveling westbound when the vehicles collided.

The driver of the truck, a 17-year-old West Bend male, and his passenger, a 16-year-old West Bend female, were both transported to Froedtert Hospital with serious injuries.

The operator of the semi, a 47-year-old male from Illinois received minor injuries and was taken to Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam.

Names are being withheld pending notification of relatives.

Assisting on scene were Allenton Fire/EMS, Mayville EMS, West Bend EMS, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, DCERT and the Dodge County Highway Department.

The crash is currently being investigated by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.