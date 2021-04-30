 Skip to main content
Two vaccine clinics scheduled in Dodge County
alert top story

Two vaccine clinics scheduled in Dodge County

Waiting to be vaccinated (copy) (copy)

Two more vaccine clinics have been scheduled in Dodge County in early May.

 KELLY SIMON, Daily Citizen

Two new COVID-19 vaccine clinics have been scheduled in Dodge County as the numbers of shots going into arms seems to be slowing.

Dodge County Public Health announced a walk-in vaccine clinic from 5 to 7 p.m., May 3, using the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The clinic will be at the health building in Juneau, 199 County Road DF, for those 18 and older.

The vaccine clinic at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam, 707 S. University Ave., with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will run from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., May 10, or until all the doses are given out. The clinic is for those 18 and older. It took under two hours for doses to run out at the last hospital clinic.

The vaccine is free for everyone.

The federal government set a “pause” on the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine following six cases of rare, serious blood clots in women. The number of cases later rose to 15, with three deaths. More than 8 million Johnson & Johnson doses have been administered in the United States.

The CDC and FDA later ended the pause, finding that the potential benefits of preventing COVID-19 illness and hospitalizations outweigh the potential risks.

According to information provided by Marshfield Medical Center, the women involved experienced a rare combination of a blood clot with low platelet counts, which requires a different course of treatment for blood clots. The CDC and FDA paused the use of Johnson & Johnson to help doctors identify and treat such cases.

Angelia Foster, chief administrative officer for Marshfield Medical Center—Beaver Dam, said that vaccine appointments have definitely slowed down, from about 150 doses given a day about two months ago to 65 doses given on Wednesday.

“Many people were really eager to get the vaccine, and they’ve already received it at this point,” she said.

Foster said that while some people are dead-set against getting the COVID-19 vaccine, others just need more information about it as vaccine hesitancy remains a concern. She said the hospital is working to dispel myths and provide people with facts, including in one-on-one conversations with doctors, and noted that she herself reached out to her oncologist as a breast cancer survivor to make sure it was okay before she got the vaccine.

Foster also said some people were waiting to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because it would be more convenient for them.

The hospital has a vaccine FAQ page online at marshfieldclinic.org/specialties/infectious-diseases/covid-19-vaccine-faq and a hotline at 855-908-5029 for people with questions. About 99 percent of Marshfield doctors and three-quarters of employees have received the vaccine.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

