Two vaccine clinics scheduled in Dodge County

Two new COVID-19 vaccine clinics have been scheduled in Dodge County as the numbers of shots going into arms seems to be slowing.

Dodge County Public Health announced a walk-in vaccine clinic from 5 to 7 p.m., May 3, using the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The clinic will be at the health building in Juneau, 199 County Road DF, for those 18 and older.

The vaccine clinic at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam, 707 S. University Ave., with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will run from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., May 10, or until all the doses are given out. The clinic is for those 18 and older. It took under two hours for doses to run out at the last hospital clinic.

The vaccine is free for everyone.

The federal government set a “pause” on the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine following six cases of rare, serious blood clots in women. The number of cases later rose to 15, with three deaths. More than 8 million Johnson & Johnson doses have been administered in the United States.

The CDC and FDA later ended the pause, finding that the potential benefits of preventing COVID-19 illness and hospitalizations outweigh the potential risks.