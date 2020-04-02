Two vie for Waupun mayoral seat

WAUPUN – Waupun Mayor Julie Nickel is facing a challenge from Jay Graff in the spring election Tuesday, April 7. Both have expressed why they feel they are the best choice for mayor.
Julie Nickel
Nickel is retired after 30 years as a Department of Corrections correctional sergeant. She has been married for 29 years to her husband, Mark. They have two children, John and Bridget, and a grandchild, John Derrick.
Nickel served on the Waupun Common Council as an alderwoman from April 2011 until she became mayor in 2016. She served on Planning Commission, Utility Commission, Parks and Rec. Board, Community Development Board, Transit Committee, Department of Corrections Community Board, Facility Advisory Committee and American with Disabilities Act ADA Committee. She has also served in various capacities with Union Congregational Church, Waupun Girls Softball Board and on parent teacher boards. Mark and Julie are lifetime members of the Waupun Historical Society.
“My passion for being a public servant is to inform our citizens as to what is happening in their community and how to become involved. I am very open to hearing from people and listening to their ideas as to what makes them choose to be here,” she wrote. “I want our youths to thrive and to take full advantage of what our public and private schools have to offer. I also want our seniors to have a safe environment to attend functions, exercise and learn. I would love to see more tourism, business and growth, as well as make more personal connections. I want people to choose Waupun when they are looking for a great place to live, work and play. So many of us already have, and for good reason!
“Our city department heads and I have worked extremely hard to identify what is needed for a better quality of life in Waupun. We just completed an extensive housing study, work continues on our aging grant and we are working through our facilities study. I would like to complete my goals of moving towards a new senior center, beautification of our downtown and increasing workforce for our businesses. I believe I have a great relationship with all of our city department employees and our common council. Having these working relationships get things done in a timely manner. I always try to communicate with our citizens so that they know and understand what is happening in and around Waupun.”
Concerning the most urgent challenges facing Waupun she wrote, “We need to make sure that they have every opportunity there is available to open back up for business. We need to continue to keep our schools safe, strive to retain more workforce, affordable housing and transportation, entice more businesses to our city and continue to offer great quality of life. That’s our future.”
Jay Graff
Graff served in the United States military for 25 years and is a retired combat veteran. He has worked 30 years as a telecommunications technician in blue chip companies, 20 years as a union steward for CWA Local 4671, six years as owner of Classic Chauffeur, board member and president of Waupun Historical Society for eight years, board member and senior vice commander of VFW Post 6709 for 14 years, member Masonic Lodge 48 for 10 years, American Legion Post 210 for 14 years and a lifetime member of Waupun United Methodist Church.
He is locally educated and graduated from Waupun High School. He has also received further education from United States International University, UW-Milwaukee, Lakeland College and many schools in both the United States Marine Corps and Wisconsin Army National Guard.
He is a doggy daddy to Jacque, a purebred cocker spaniel, and Buster the Shih Tzu.
“My vision will strengthen our local economy,” he wrote. “By focusing on quality of life issues and the three criteria people look at when choosing a community to live in -- community safety, quality schools, vibrant and diverse forms of entertainment – we increase our community’s market value. Waupun has historically been one of the safest communities in the state. Our economic development and capital construction projects must be coordinated with service organizations and the school board’s mission to enhance community value. Vibrant and diverse forms of entertainment originate in the hospitality industry and service organization efforts. They all strengthen our cultural resources.
“Being born, raised and educated in Waupun, I can use my leadership training, service organization volunteer activity and private sector experience to improve the quality of life for our residents and businesses. Being on the ground in emergency management operations gives me real world experience in large scale emergencies, which gives me multiple perspectives on which to base my judgement. Understanding of how local markets connect to regional, national and global economies is necessary to protect our community. By working with local contractors and business and leading by example we should buy local first.”
