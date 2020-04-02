Two vie for Waupun mayoral seat

Nickel served on the Waupun Common Council as an alderwoman from April 2011 until she became mayor in 2016. She served on Planning Commission, Utility Commission, Parks and Rec. Board, Community Development Board, Transit Committee, Department of Corrections Community Board, Facility Advisory Committee and American with Disabilities Act ADA Committee. She has also served in various capacities with Union Congregational Church, Waupun Girls Softball Board and on parent teacher boards. Mark and Julie are lifetime members of the Waupun Historical Society.

“My passion for being a public servant is to inform our citizens as to what is happening in their community and how to become involved. I am very open to hearing from people and listening to their ideas as to what makes them choose to be here,” she wrote. “I want our youths to thrive and to take full advantage of what our public and private schools have to offer. I also want our seniors to have a safe environment to attend functions, exercise and learn. I would love to see more tourism, business and growth, as well as make more personal connections. I want people to choose Waupun when they are looking for a great place to live, work and play. So many of us already have, and for good reason!