The United States indicted two Waupun men for their alleged role in armed bank robberies around Wisconsin.
According to a press release issued Wednesday by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Milwaukee, Justin S. Smith, 36, and William D. Balgie, 35, were charged with committing robberies at three banks: National Exchange Bank and Trust in Allenton, April 8; Cornerstone Bank in Menomonee Falls, June 17; and National Exchange Bank and Trust in Glenbeulah, Aug. 9.
If convicted, they each face up to 25 years in prison for each count.
This robberies are being investigated by the FBI’s Milwaukee Area Violent Crimes Task Force, the Milwaukee District Attorney’s Investigator’s Office, Menomonee Falls Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Waupun Police Department, Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Slinger Police Department, the Plymouth Police Department, Beaver Dam Police Department and the District Attorney’s Offices in Sheboygan, Washington, and Waukesha counties.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Margaret Honrath is prosecuting.
