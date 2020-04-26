Two-year-old child shoots self in Portage
Two-year-old child shoots self in Portage

A child suffered a self-inflicted “serious” gunshot wound in Portage Sunday, according to the Portage Police Department.

A press release from Patrol Lieutenant Robert Bagnall said police received a call at 12:05 p.m. about a wounded child from the 500 block of West Wisconsin Street. When officers arrived, they found a parent trying to care for the wound on the child’s leg. The gun was located nearby and recovered by police.

The child was initially taken to Divine Savior Hospital, but was later taken by med-flight to UW Hospital in Madison.

The current condition of the child is unknown, and police are withholding the name of the child and family.

