Two years after floods, Elroy-Sparta State Trail still damaged with no fix in sight

Portions of the Elroy-Sparta State Trail are still closed due to damage, almost two years after the 2018 floods that caused millions of dollars in damage to Juneau County homes, businesses and infrastructure.
“This is getting to be too much, this is two years almost,” said Debra Dub, manager of the Elroy Commons trail shop. “These businesses are hurting, between that and the coronavirus, all these businesses are failing and many of them might never open back up.”
The floods of 2018 brought significant damage throughout the state, including damaging state trails and parks. Numerous trails throughout the state closed while damage was assessed and repaired. In the 2019 state budget, lawmakers set aside funds for the repair of the 400 State Trail and the Elroy-Sparta State Trail.
“The governor vetoed that, he vetoed that money and said that he didn’t want to tell the DNR where to spend that money,” said 50th Assembly District Representative Tony Kurtz. “They kept the money, the DNR kept that money, and that money we found out was diverted down to the Sugar River Trail and the Badger State Trail, which are trails that basically serve the Madison area and down south.”
In a veto message at the time, Gov. Tony Evers explained his reasoning.
“The flooding of 2018 caused damage throughout the state trails system, not just these two trails,” Evers said. “This veto would allow the department to prioritize repairs based on the best interests of the state and all trail users.”
However, two years later, no trails in the Madison area are closed in relation to flooding or storm damage. A portion of the Elroy-Sparta Trail remains closed, and other storm damaged trails include a portion of the Governor Knowles Cedar Hiking Trail along the Minnesota border, the Pattison Beaver and Little Manitou Falls Hiking Trails in the northwest corner of the state and a portion of the Hemlock Trail loop in Wildcat Mountain State Park between Elroy and Cashton.
“I’m not going to lie to you, I was pretty, I guess I could use the word pissed,” Kurtz said. “When you look at the Elroy-Sparta Trail… even if you go to the DNR website it says it’s one of the most highly used trails in the nation, and for it not to be repaired… And now they’re telling us it’s going to be 2021, I mean come on.”
Dub, who in addition to managing the Elroy Commons owns the Trails Gate Inn bed and breakfast, said revenues for businesses like hers are fading.
“Everybody lost their income,” Dub said. “People are sick of waiting. They charge $5 to ride the trail, or $25 a year, and they can’t even do it properly… you bike this far, buy a pass, and then you have to turn around unless you don’t listen to where they have it blocked off.”
A bridge on the trail is cordoned off, though Dub says people are walking around the damaged section. There is also a portion of the trail washed out by the Baraboo River. A damaged portion of the 400 State Trail was fixed about a month ago, but Kurtz says it is unlikely any fixes will be made to the Elroy-Sparta Trail this year.
“A lot of people love that trail, utilize that trail, and to say it’s going to be 2021, it’s a hard pill to swallow,” Kurtz said. “It brings a lot of commerce to our area. We have businesses down 30-40%, and now you put COVID on top of that, some of these business what I fear is they’re not going to come back. And that hurts rural communities.”
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.