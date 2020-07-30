Two years after floods, Elroy-Sparta State Trail still damaged with no fix in sight

However, two years later, no trails in the Madison area are closed in relation to flooding or storm damage. A portion of the Elroy-Sparta Trail remains closed, and other storm damaged trails include a portion of the Governor Knowles Cedar Hiking Trail along the Minnesota border, the Pattison Beaver and Little Manitou Falls Hiking Trails in the northwest corner of the state and a portion of the Hemlock Trail loop in Wildcat Mountain State Park between Elroy and Cashton.

“I’m not going to lie to you, I was pretty, I guess I could use the word pissed,” Kurtz said. “When you look at the Elroy-Sparta Trail… even if you go to the DNR website it says it’s one of the most highly used trails in the nation, and for it not to be repaired… And now they’re telling us it’s going to be 2021, I mean come on.”

Dub, who in addition to managing the Elroy Commons owns the Trails Gate Inn bed and breakfast, said revenues for businesses like hers are fading.

“Everybody lost their income,” Dub said. “People are sick of waiting. They charge $5 to ride the trail, or $25 a year, and they can’t even do it properly… you bike this far, buy a pass, and then you have to turn around unless you don’t listen to where they have it blocked off.”