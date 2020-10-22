U.S. Cellular launches 5G network in Mauston

U.S. Cellular customers in Mauston should see increased speeds, capacity, and an overall better experience after the company launched a 5G network in the city.

“U.S. Cellular customers in Mauston will have access to even faster data connection speeds for a better experience on city streets, country roads and in their homes,” said Jared Blecha, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in Wisconsin. “We encourage our new and current customers to check out the growing number of 5G smartphones and connected devices in our portfolio so they can benefit as we expand our 5G network.”

The company went live with the network Oct. 29. Christine Paulsen, Director of Sales for U.S. Cellular for Wisconsin/Northern Illinois, said the company invested $56 million in Wisconsin for 5G upgrades as part of a multi-year plan to upgrade the network across the state.

According to Paulsen, customers who have 5G phones should see “a notable difference” between the speeds they have with the 5G network and what they received prior to the upgrade.