U.S. Cellular launches 5G network in Mauston

U.S. Cellular customers in Mauston should see increased speeds, capacity, and an overall better experience after the company launched a 5G network in the city.
“U.S. Cellular customers in Mauston will have access to even faster data connection speeds for a better experience on city streets, country roads and in their homes,” said Jared Blecha, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in Wisconsin. “We encourage our new and current customers to check out the growing number of 5G smartphones and connected devices in our portfolio so they can benefit as we expand our 5G network.”
The company went live with the network Oct. 29. Christine Paulsen, Director of Sales for U.S. Cellular for Wisconsin/Northern Illinois, said the company invested $56 million in Wisconsin for 5G upgrades as part of a multi-year plan to upgrade the network across the state.
According to Paulsen, customers who have 5G phones should see “a notable difference” between the speeds they have with the 5G network and what they received prior to the upgrade.
“A 5Gvdevice is a requirement in order to get the 5Gvcoverage,” Paulsen said. “(They will get) seamless streaming of video, they should really not experience some of the latency that maybe they have experienced in the past, (and) will be able to download a movie in a fraction of time that they used to be able to.”
While U.S. Cellular is hoping existing customers without 5G phones will upgrade from their 4G phones, Paulsen said customers who are not ready to upgrade quite yet can still expect improved performance even on their 4G devices.
“(They’ll) see a notable improvement,” Paulsen said. “On any of the cell cites we upgraded to 5G, we also increased capacity and speed on the 4G network. Some call it 4G advanced. So even 4G devices are likely experiencing a better experience, better network.”
For those who do wish to upgrade, the company has a “growing portfolio of 5G smartphones from Samsung and LG, connected devices and IoT solutions with a range of price points for everyone to experience 5G,” Paulsen said Apple also recently announced 5G capability on the iPhone 12.
Customers, or potential customers, can see a 5G coverage map at uscellular.com/coverage-map, which will be continuously updated as 5G coverage is added. Alicia Wilson, a Senior Account Executive for Public Relations, said that the coverage right now extends to ZIP Codes 53948 and 53929.
The expansion of the network to Mauston follows the 5G network going live in Elroy earlier in the year. Paulsen said other areas of Juneau County might see 5G coverage soon.
“I do look forward to announcing additional locations in the future for Juneau County,” Paulsen said.
For more information about U.S. Cellular’s 5G network, visit uscellular.com/5G or visit the U.S. Cellular store at 414 E. State St., Mauston.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
