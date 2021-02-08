UDATED: Crash claims life when semis collide west of Fox Lake

TOWN OF FOX LAKE—One person died and another was seriously injured when two semi trucks collided on Highway 33 west of Fox Lake at 10:04 a.m. Monday.

Initial investigation shows that a 1996 Peterbilt truck-tractor with an empty box trailer was traveling east on Highway 33. A 2017 Mack truck-tractor with tank trailer hauling whey was traveling west on Highway 33. The Peterbilt and its trailer began to jackknife and partially travel over the center roadway line into the westbound traffic lane. The front of the Mack truck struck the left side of the Peterbilt truck about 100 feet west of Highway A.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The 60-year-old driver of the Mack truck was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner. The 73-year-old driver of the Peterbilt suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown from the scene by Flight For Life helicopter to UW Hospital in Madison.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Dodge County Medical Examiner. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Randolph Police, Fox Lake Police, Randolph and Fox Lake Fire Departments, DCERT, Fox Lake and Randolph EMS, Beaver Dam Paramedics, the Sheriff’s Office Chaplain and the Dodge County Highway Department.

Highway 33 was closed for approximately 6 hours as the scene was being cleared and the crash was being investigated.