Unattended candle caused Beaver Dam apartment fire

The cause of the fire at 108 Lakecrest Drive in Beaver Dam Jan. 28 was determined to be accidental, according to the Beaver Dam Fire Department.
Beaver Dam Fire Chief Alan Mannel said a candle was left unattended which caused the blaze that displaced 15 families from the two-story, 16-unit apartment building. No one was injured.
Currently, the east half the building is occupied, Mannel said.
"They were able to isolate all of the utilities to make that possible," Mannel said. "The west half where the fire was, is blocked off with temporary walls."
The bulk of the fire was confined to apartment 202, however there was smoke damage throughout the building, which is owned by KGS Properties, Milwaukee.
It was the third fire on Lakecrest Drive in the last four years.
On March 2, 2017, four people were injured and many more displaced after a fire broke out in an apartment building at 112 Lakecrest Drive, Beaver Dam. Fifteen people were injured, including seven who had to be taken to the hospital, when fire broke out at a 24-unit, two-story building at 104 Lakecrest Drive on April 11, 2017.
