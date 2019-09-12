{{featured_button_text}}
Uncovering the past

John Henry IV and John Henry III work to remove a stone facade from 300 S. Spring St. in Beaver Dam on Thursday, perhaps revealing lettering from the building's past as a bakery. It is the planned site of a new restaurant, Dam Chicken.

 CHRIS HIGGINS/Daily Citizen
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.