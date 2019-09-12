Uncovering the past

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Updated: September 12, 2019 @ 8:48 pm
John Henry IV and John Henry III work to remove a stone facade from 300 S. Spring St. in Beaver Dam on Thursday, perhaps revealing lettering from the building's past as a bakery. It is the planned site of a new restaurant, Dam Chicken.
