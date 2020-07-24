Union Center residents warned not to drink tap water

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Officials in the village of Union Center are warning residents not to drink their tap water.

The village released an unsafe water alert on Thursday. According to a press release, Union Center Village President Allen Scott believes the drinking water was contaminated by possible tampering to the village's water reservoir.

"The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin Emergency Management, and Village of Union Center Utility are advising to not use the tap water for drinking and cooking until further notice," Scott said in the release.

Residents are advised to use only bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, washing dishes and other purposes. Scott said residents should not try to treat the water by boiling, freezing or filtering it. Letting the water stand will not make it safe, according to the press release.

"We will inform you when tests show the water is safe again," Scott said. "We expect to resolve the problem early next week."

On Thursday, Scott said the village is in the process of providing drinking water to residents. He said in the release the water would be provided at the village hall parking lot.

For more information, contact Dennis Laubscher: 608-462-8278; Drew Werner from Wisconsin Emergency Management: 608-852-3089 or Troy Stapelmann from the DNR: 715-461-0047.