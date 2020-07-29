Union Center water safe for drinking again

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Officials in the village of Union Center have given the go ahead for residents to again use village water for human consumption.

The village released an unsafe water alert on July 23, warning residents to avoid using tap water. The village rescinded the do not drink notice on July 28, stating tests have indicated the water is again safe for use.

According to a press release, Union Center Village President Allen Scott believes the drinking water was contaminated by possible tampering to the village's water reservoir.

"The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin Emergency Management, and Village of Union Center Utility are advising to not use the tap water for drinking and cooking until further notice," Scott said in a July 23 release.

For the period between July 23-28, residents were advised to use only bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, washing dishes and other purposes.

The village provided drinking water to affected residents at the village hall parking lot during the period tap water was unsafe to consume.

For more information, contact Dennis Laubscher: 608-462-8278; Drew Werner from Wisconsin Emergency Management: 608-852-3089 or Troy Stapelmann from the DNR: 715-461-0047.