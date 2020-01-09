Unique lesson helps Columbus High School students improve communication skills

SAE- The students participated in the Week 5 lesson at the high school focusing on communication skills. The students practiced their communication skills by participating in an activity called, “Uh, Um, Like.” One student spoke about a topic for 30-seconds and every time they said, uh, um or like the rest of the class had to stand up. The students actually did a pretty good job of speaking without using the fillers. The students then all participated in an activity with a partner sitting back to back. One partner had a picture and had to explain to their partner how to draw it without telling them what the picture was. The students really enjoyed these activities. The middle school students SAE lesson was on personal responsibility. The classes discussed the symbolism of just sitting on the escalator rather than walking up the steps to taking personal responsibility. The students set goals to be more personally responsible and to get off their escalator!