Unique lesson helps Columbus High School students improve communication skills

Wisconsin FFA Half-Time Conference: Two FFA members will attend this conference in Stevens Point Jan. 10-11. Garret Baerwolf and Jordan Prosser will be the two representatives for Columbus FFA. This conference is limited to two members as it focuses on helping chapters prepare for their upcoming banquets and National FFA Week activities. Garret and Jordan will return to the chapter to share what they learn at the conference from the state officer team and other FFA members.
FFA Awards and Scholarships: January and February are busy times of year for FFA members, especially those that are applying for awards and scholarships. Winter break is a good time to get a head start on these applications. If any FFA members or parents have questions or need assistance, contact Mrs. Crook—gcrook@columbus.k12.wi.us
Columbus FFA Meeting: Columbus FFA meeting will be Monday, January 20, at 7 p.m. for the middle school and 7:30 p.m. for the chapter meeting.
FFA Alumni Meeting: Columbus FFA Alumni will hold its next meeting Jan. 20 at 5:30 p.m. in the high school multipurpose room. All parents are invited to attend. The Alumni will be discussing scholarships, their Fun Night Scholarship Fundraiser and other activities.
Agribusiness Dinner: March 17, 2020, the Agribusiness dinner will be held again this year at Kestrel Ridge with a new comedian. Proceeds from this event are donated to the Columbus FFA and Ag Ed Program. Save the date!
Leadership Development Event: The Columbus FFA members will be preparing for the district speaking contest coming up in February. Members signed up for events at their chapter meeting and are currently working on preparing speeches and practicing for their team events.
SAE- The students participated in the Week 5 lesson at the high school focusing on communication skills. The students practiced their communication skills by participating in an activity called, “Uh, Um, Like.” One student spoke about a topic for 30-seconds and every time they said, uh, um or like the rest of the class had to stand up. The students actually did a pretty good job of speaking without using the fillers. The students then all participated in an activity with a partner sitting back to back. One partner had a picture and had to explain to their partner how to draw it without telling them what the picture was. The students really enjoyed these activities. The middle school students SAE lesson was on personal responsibility. The classes discussed the symbolism of just sitting on the escalator rather than walking up the steps to taking personal responsibility. The students set goals to be more personally responsible and to get off their escalator!
Columbus High School
Ag Careers and Leadership: The Ag Careers and Leadership class began its Global Agriculture studies with a video about global agriculture and they learned what the terms Global Competitiveness and Comparative Advantage mean. The students continue to work on their heritage menus and brochures about a Wisconsin Agricultural Commodity. These activities will tie into the Global Agriculture unit as the students explore the United States global trade. The etiquette Friday lesson was about how to make a proper introduction. The rules for making a proper introduction were shared with the class and the students will put them into practice this week.
Agricultural Food Science: The students are moving into their preservation unit and reviewed a slide presentation discussing the many types of preservation methods used to extend the shelf life of our food. The class participated in a lab called “Making it Safe.” A big concern of food preservation is the prevention of spoilage and food poisoning. The students used yeast as the active bacteria to test different agents to determine which is the best at stopping bacterial growth. The students are continuing to work on the chemical basis of food.
Columbus Middle School
Food, Forests and Wildlife: The sixth grade students listened to the story “A Worm’s Diary” and learned more facts about worms. They did a scavenger hunt on the internet to learn more about worms around the world. The students all put on their biologist hats on Friday and conducted a worm lab to see what type of environment worms like best. The students tested the worms to see if they liked moist or dry, rough or smooth and dark or light. Most of the students test results showed worms liked moist, smooth and dark conditions. Using this information the class created a worm motel to place their test worms in so they can watch them over the next few weeks as they burrow in the soil.
Pizza, Pets and Plants: The seventh grade students finished up their biotechnology unit with a discussion about biofuels. The students are looking up various careers related to the production of ethanol and biodiesel. The students learned that ethanol is made from corn and biodiesel is made from soybeans.
Animals, Plants and Food Science: The students continued with their livestock breed unit and began working on their breed presentations. Each student has selected one breed of livestock from cattle, sheep, swine, goats and chickens to prepare a presentation for their peers. The students are applying the use of correct terminology, scientific names and will also share the origin of the species, the purpose of their species and additional facts.