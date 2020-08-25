United for ALICE: Agency study identifies growing area need

“Overall about 20 percent of our households are in the ALICE state,” said Mruk. “We’re a little bit below the state average, but that’s still very significant. If you look at your neighbors, that means that one in five households is struggling to survive.”

“It really does show the need for a greater emphasis on making sure that households can be productive and are not just struggling,” said local United Way Community Engagement Coordinator Mary Kuntz. “By using the figures we do, we know that our data is accurate. Granted, this report was conducted pre-COVID. It’s safe to assume that the need is rising and will continue to rise for some time in the future.”

“As we know, food stability, housing stability, vocational stability are all at greater and greater risk for as long as the pandemic lasts and beyond,” said Mruk.

More than 50 percent of the students in the Beaver Dam Unified School District qualify for free and reduced lunches. In 2015 it was labeled a "high poverty school district" by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. It has since lost that designation, and the financial aid that went with it.

United Way of Dodge County is eager to help.