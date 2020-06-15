United Way hires new director: Office to establish physical presence

The United Way of Dodge County Board of Directors recently announced that it has appointed Harper Mruk as its first full-time executive director.
Mruk is filling a full-time position at its new office at 215 Corporate Drive. The charitable organization supports programs and services in the areas providing basic needs, self-sufficiency, crisis intervention; strengthening individuals and families; developing children and youth; and promoting health and healing. A total of 20 partner agencies address those needs, with more assistance provided through numerous grants and community outreach programs.
“I’m excited to be here,” said Mruk. “My passion is creating a powerful community structure so that all families can thrive. United Way is key in creating that.”
Mruk replaces Susan Jentz, who stepped down earlier this year.
“We thank Susan for her years of dedication to the United Way of Dodge County,” said board member Cassandra Wagner. “We are fortunate to have someone with Harper’s skills and leadership experience. We look forward to her contribution to the United Way of Dodge County as we fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in our community.”
Mruk has had a variety of work experiences, largely in the not-for-profit forum. Some of those experiences include youth development and disability services at agencies including YMCA, Boys & Girls Clubs, Goodwill and other organizations in Columbus, Ohio, and at other locations. Recently she has worked for non-profits in Ripon, Oshkosh and Appleton.
At each job her goal has been the same: “I believe deeply in making sure that the community has what it needs to be successful. It’s my passion to go into communities and create a really solid structure that they need to achieve success.”
She added, “In the non-profit world you are really able to see the impact of the dollars that you share.”
When word of the vacancy at United Way of Dodge County reached Mruk, she was ready to pursue it.
“I wasn’t looking for a job but I have always kept my ear to the ground for an opportunity to work with the United Way,” she said. “Anywhere cooperation is happening and people are working to build up others, that’s where I thrive. That’s what I see happening here in the Beaver Dam area and beyond.”
Mruk is quick to credit success to great teams and boards, and sees that as key to achieving future goals in Dodge County. Community Engagement Coordinator Mary Kuntz will be working with Mruk and looks forward to that collaboration.
“Harper brings fresh ideas and a great perspective,” Kuntz said. “I look forward to collaborating with her as we work to improve lives and strengthen families in Dodge County.”
A slow-down in personal contacts has allowed Mruk to get familiar with the systems and technology that will be essential to her success. Despite that advantage, however, she is eager to get out into the community and to interact with the people who make it special.
“I can’t wait to get out, to meet people and to hit the ground running,” she said, adding, “I love the United Way and have been have always been in a partner agency wherever I’ve gone. We are value-added and that insures that we get the best results on behalf of the contributors who support us.”
COVID 19 has been an obstacle, but has also added to the needs which United Way is compelled to address.
“It’s not business as usual because of the pandemic,” she said. “Right now we’re dealing with how to operate effectively, efficiently and safely. We are working to understand the needs that are here right now, but we also have to prepare for the future. We have to be prepared for the fall-out of unemployment and basic needs because of employment insecurity. That’s in addition to filling our existing agencies’ needs and helping them decide how they are going to operate. We have to keep focused on all of it.”
For more information visit unitedwayofdodgecounty.org, call (920) 885-2488 or email united.way@charter.net.
