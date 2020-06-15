United Way hires new director: Office to establish physical presence

At each job her goal has been the same: “I believe deeply in making sure that the community has what it needs to be successful. It’s my passion to go into communities and create a really solid structure that they need to achieve success.”

She added, “In the non-profit world you are really able to see the impact of the dollars that you share.”

When word of the vacancy at United Way of Dodge County reached Mruk, she was ready to pursue it.

“I wasn’t looking for a job but I have always kept my ear to the ground for an opportunity to work with the United Way,” she said. “Anywhere cooperation is happening and people are working to build up others, that’s where I thrive. That’s what I see happening here in the Beaver Dam area and beyond.”

Mruk is quick to credit success to great teams and boards, and sees that as key to achieving future goals in Dodge County. Community Engagement Coordinator Mary Kuntz will be working with Mruk and looks forward to that collaboration.

“Harper brings fresh ideas and a great perspective,” Kuntz said. “I look forward to collaborating with her as we work to improve lives and strengthen families in Dodge County.”