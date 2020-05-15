Unknown number of Richelieu workers quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Employees at the Richelieu Foods plant in Beaver Dam have been quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19.

Spokesperson Stacey Burke said those who were in close contact with their coworkers who tested positive have also been quarantined. Richlieu announced May 6 that it would test all 420 employees for COVID-19 after eight employees tested positive and testing was conducted on site in the following days. The plant is operational.

"The company takes the risk of COVID-19 very seriously," Burke said. "It has followed the CDC guidelines as well as our county health department’s guidance for protecting our employees and continues to work closely with local health officials to do everything it can to reduce the risk to employees and their families."

Dodge County has had 87 people test positive for COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon, according to the public health department. Of that total, 43 people are under active monitoring, 43 have recovered and one resident died while out of state. There were 55 cases as of the afternoon of May 9.

Public Health Officer Abby Sauer did not respond to messages Friday afternoon seeking more information about how many workers tested positive at Richelieu and how many of those were Dodge County residents.