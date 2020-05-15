Unknown number of Richelieu workers quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19

Employees at the Richelieu Foods plant in Beaver Dam have been quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19.
Spokesperson Stacey Burke said those who were in close contact with their coworkers who tested positive have also been quarantined. Richlieu announced May 6 that it would test all 420 employees for COVID-19 after eight employees tested positive and testing was conducted on site in the following days. The plant is operational.
"The company takes the risk of COVID-19 very seriously," Burke said. "It has followed the CDC guidelines as well as our county health department’s guidance for protecting our employees and continues to work closely with local health officials to do everything it can to reduce the risk to employees and their families."
Dodge County has had 87 people test positive for COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon, according to the public health department. Of that total, 43 people are under active monitoring, 43 have recovered and one resident died while out of state. There were 55 cases as of the afternoon of May 9.
Public Health Officer Abby Sauer did not respond to messages Friday afternoon seeking more information about how many workers tested positive at Richelieu and how many of those were Dodge County residents.
Burke said Richelieu had a third party thoroughly clean and sanitize all the washrooms and common area at the plant. Additional screens have been added on the production lines and in the breakroom.
Burke said several precautions were already in place, including taking employees' temperatures daily, asking employees if their health conditions have changed, more frequent cleaning and sanitizing, adding more hand sanitizng stations, requiring company-supplied masks, expanding break areas for social distancing and communication with employees about what to do if they feel sick or are exposed to COVID-19.
Burke noted federal guidance that transmission of the virus is not associated with food or food packaging.
Dodge County will not be issuing local health orders following the decision by the Wisconsin Supreme Court to strike down the state's directive.
Dodge County Public Health is asking that residents voluntarily follow guidelines like maintaining a six-foot distance from others, avoiding mass gatherings and wearing a mask in public where distancing is hard to maintain. Businesses are asked to take measures like social distancing, increased cleaning and monitoring employee health.
