Unvaccinated Dodge County caregivers get reprieve

Dodge County Director of Community-Based Residential Facilities Ed Somers distributed a press release regarding the vaccine injunction, along with a policy stating that “All Dodge County employees, elected officials and staff are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or obtain a COVID-19 vaccination as a term and condition of employment or to work at Clearview, unless an exemption or deferral has been approved. All staff shall be required to report their vaccine status and to provide approved documentation as proof of receipt of the vaccine.”

Incentives and bonuses have been offered to attract new employees with limited results, he said. Staff shortages continue to be a challenge.

Had an injunction not been enacted, all staff would have been required to have a first vaccination, or an approved exemption request, by Monday. Full vaccination would have been required by Jan. 4.

Somers read, “Failure to comply will result in enforcement measures including civil and monetary penalties, denial of payment up to termination from the Medicare and Medicaid program.”

Informational meetings were held for all staff on Nov. 16, 17 and 18.