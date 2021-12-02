Unvaccinated Dodge County caregivers get reprieve

JUNEAU – A total of 58 health care workers who have not received a COVID-19 vaccination can keep their jobs with Dodge County — for now.
The rest of them — 262 at last count — have already been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
What was anticipated as a lobby against federally mandated COVID-19 vaccinations for health care workers turned out to be a non-event Wednesday as a nationwide freeze pre-empted a Dec. 6 deadline for compliance. The federal mandate applies to all facilities receiving Medicare and Medicaid funding, including Dodge County operated healthcare facilities.
The Health Care Facilities Committee met Wednesday morning in the Dodge County Administration Building. The meeting began with Lynn Sharkey urging caregivers to get the shots to protect individuals such as her recently deceased mother, who was a patient at Clearview Nursing Home.
“I would like to acknowledge the Clearview staff for the care they gave my mom for the last four years, including the last 18 months of the COVID outbreak,” said Sharkey. “I just want to say that I feel that vaccinations are really important for staff and residents. Staff come into close contact with residents each day, and vaccinations do help us from getting really sick, staying in a hospital and/or dying. Getting the shots is an unselfish act to help those who are unable to help themselves.”
Dodge County Director of Community-Based Residential Facilities Ed Somers distributed a press release regarding the vaccine injunction, along with a policy stating that “All Dodge County employees, elected officials and staff are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or obtain a COVID-19 vaccination as a term and condition of employment or to work at Clearview, unless an exemption or deferral has been approved. All staff shall be required to report their vaccine status and to provide approved documentation as proof of receipt of the vaccine.”
Incentives and bonuses have been offered to attract new employees with limited results, he said. Staff shortages continue to be a challenge.
Had an injunction not been enacted, all staff would have been required to have a first vaccination, or an approved exemption request, by Monday. Full vaccination would have been required by Jan. 4.
Somers read, “Failure to comply will result in enforcement measures including civil and monetary penalties, denial of payment up to termination from the Medicare and Medicaid program.”
Informational meetings were held for all staff on Nov. 16, 17 and 18.
“I’m a big believer in vaccines, however, there are people who have very personal feelings about that,” said Somers. “A lot of them are afraid of shots. I could see the fear in their eyes being put in the spot of having to choose the vaccination or their position. It was hard to tell them, ‘This is the way it is and if you don’t get vaccinated or get an exemption you’re done working Dec. 6.’”
“How did that compare to the safety of the residents,” asked committee member Lisa Derr.
“They’re two different things,” said Somers. “I believe in the safety of the residents, but we have the proper PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) to work through the challenges ahead.”
“It would be helpful to let the people who are afraid to reassure them of the scientific facts,” said Derr.
“And we did,” said Somers.
Dodge County, and much of the United States, remains on red alert for COVID spread as shown in a color coded map shared by Somers.
In the meantime, all county health care staff will be tested for COVID twice weekly, and all safety protocols will continue to be followed.
A challenge to the injunction halting required vaccinations is likely to be filed soon.