Since Tawnee Calhoun started her post as adult services librarian at the Portage Public Library, she has been brainstorming ways to ensure city residents get the most out of their available resources.
“I’m just really looking forward to working with the community, getting to know Portage and its residents and making sure that they feel this is a library that serves them, caters to their needs and is welcoming to every member of the community,” Calhoun said. “Because we’re here for them.”
Program Coordinator Pam Roets has worked alongside Calhoun since June 10, her first day on the job. Roets sees Calhoun’s experience as a positive resource to create a new outlook for the library.
“She is a wonderful asset to the library,” Roets said. “She’s exceptionally warm and really personable.”
Roets said a handful of recent newly hired library staff “will lead us in a good direction.”
Calhoun recently received her master’s degree in library science from an online program through Philadelphia-based Drexel University. She is a native of Machesney Park, Illinois, and left the North Suburban Library District in Loves Park, Illinois, for the job at the Portage library. Calhoun said she was interested in living in Wisconsin and the city seemed like a good fit, despite it being smaller than cities she previously lived in.
“I think Portage is actually a really nice town,” Calhoun said. “The library — it’s not really a small-town library. It feels like the library of a much bigger town. It’s so nice.”
Calhoun said she believes she has fit in well so far. She plans to become more acquainted with residents and welcomes feedback as she looks to provide more updated, or “fresh,” reading materials. Calhoun also has worked with Roets to create new programs.
“I just want everything to actually cater to the interest of Portage residents,” Calhoun said. “Not just take up space on a shelf and nobody’s interested in it anymore.”
Part of the difficulty in working as an adult services librarian will be serving a broad group spanning multiple demographics. Calhoun is tasked with providing materials of interest to young adults who may still be in their teens to middle-aged parents to senior citizens. Residents tend to find biographies, cooking, gardening, health and wellness as most interesting. Calhoun said she also plans to maintain older materials which remain relevant to patrons.
Roets said the library recently offered a musical theater production. Calhoun noted that a recent guest speaker focused on local history and there are craft times and a movie every Monday.
“We want to put on programs that people want,” Calhoun said. “We’re always open to new ideas.”
