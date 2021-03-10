UPDATE: 10 people were in single vehicle crash where one died.

POYNETTE — A 31-year-old female from Chicago is dead and eight injured after a vehicle rolled over on I-39 near Poynette Tuesday. One additional person in the car was not injured.

Wisconsin State Patrol was notified at 2:43 p.m. of a single-vehicle rollover crash with multiple ejections on I-30/90/94 at milepost 117.2 in Columbia County. The Columbia County Sheriffs Office and Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene along with multiple fire and EMS crews.

A preliminary investigation indicates an Acura SUV with nine occupants was traveling northbound on I-39/90/94, lost control, entered the right ditch, rolled multiple times, ejecting several of the occupants including unrestrained children. One occupant died at the scene. The remaining eight occupants were transported by air and ground ambulances with varying injuries.

The cause for the Acura leaving the roadway is still under investigation.