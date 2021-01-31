UPDATE: 8-hour standoff following chase in Dodge County ends

At about 8:12 p.m. on Saturday, the Juneau Police Department initiated a pursuit of a 2002 Chevrolet Envoy traveling westbound on County W. That pursuit was joined by Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

According to a press release by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Juneau Police Department, the fleeing vehicle left the roadway shortly after leaving Juneau and struck a squad car when re-entering the highway. The vehicle fled to Beaver Dam on Highway W and while law enforcement attempted to stop the vehicle in Beaver Dam, it crashed into a Juneau Police squad car and a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office squad car disabling both. The vehicle fled again eastbound on County W and ran off the roadway on County W just west of Crystal Lake Road.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Juneau Police Department and Beaver Dam Police Department set up a perimeter around the car as it was learned that the subject was armed with a firearm. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was deployed with our Armored Vehicle and the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office Armored Vehicle was also requested and responded. Negotiations took place with the driver of the Envoy for nearly 8 hours in hopes of a peaceful resolution. Beaver Dam Paramedics were also called to standby, as well.