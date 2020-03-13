UPDATE: All K-12 schools in Juneau County to close by March 18 to contain Coronavirus spread

Schools in Juneau County will close starting March 18 at the latest in an effort to contain the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus.
Governor Tony Evers on March 13 directed Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to issue an agency order mandating the closure of all public and private K-12 schools in Wisconsin, including Juneau County, according to a release from Evers’ office.
“Closing our schools is not a decision I made lightly,” Evers said. “But keeping our kids, our educators, our families, and our communities safe is a top priority as we continue our work to respond to and prevent further spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.”
The closure will take effect on March 18, which Evers said will give schools time to plan for the closure. Schools may close earlier than March 18 at the discretion of school officials. A preliminary reopening date has been set for April 6, though the date may change based on developments with the virus.
Evers’ declaration comes after 11 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported March 13, bringing the total in the state to 19. According to the Juneau County Health Department, Juneau County is currently at a low risk of COVID-19.
“Kids and families across Wisconsin often depend on our schools to access food and care,” Evers said. “We are going to continue working to do everything we can to ensure kids and families have the resources and support they need while schools are closed.”
Governor Evers declared a public health emergency in Wisconsin on March 12.
UPDATE:
New Lisbon
New Lisbon District Administrator Dennis Birr said New Lisbon schools will remain open to students on March 16 and 17, and close starting March 18.
"New Lisbon is open Monday and Tuesday for staff to connect with students and parents on how we will continue their students education online or with learning packets," Birr said. "Then staff will keep coming to school to facilitate student learning online, via phone or create and distribute learning packets."
Royall
Royall District Administrator Mark Gruen said Royall School District will close to students at 5 p.m. March 18. March 19 and 20 are staff development days, where school staff will work on alternate lesson plans for students to utilize during the closure.
"Monday, March 23 through Friday, April 3, the teaching staff and the administrative team are developing a plan for alternate delivery of educational opportunities for our students," Gruen said. "Your students’ teachers will be in contact with them via online educational platforms, emails, and/or through educational packets and information that will be sent home on Wednesday, March 18."
Royall will reopen at the earliest on April 6. Staff are allowed in the building during the closure.
"Starting March 23, we will be offering free lunch and free breakfast to all students that want it," Gruen said. "It will be available for delivery. You are responsible for requesting the meals in advance. We will have further information available next week."
Gruen said parents should check the district's Facebook page, online site, and Skylert for updates.
Necedah
Necedah Schools District Administrator Tanya Kotlowski said Necedah schools will close at 5 p.m. March 18 and reopen April 6.
"We will use next week to properly prepare our staff, children and families to be home for an extended period of time," Kotlowski said.
All nonessential school activities for the week of March 16-20 are cancelled. Necedah considers the After School Program an essential service, which will run March 16 and 17.
"During our short week, we will be instituting more aggressive practices around sanitation and social distancing," Kotlowski said. "Our emergency planning team is meeting (March 14) to create a detailed service plan which includes our arrangements for providing instruction, food, and addressing special needs."
Kotlowski said the district supports parents who wish to keep their students home next week "due to underlying health conditions or other concerns." Parents who wish to keep their children home should call the school office at 608-565-2256 to excuse the child.
Mauston and Wonewoc/Union Center
The Star Times has reached out to both Mauston and Wonewoc/Union Center School Districts for their closure plans. This article will be updated with their response once received.
