An Armenia firefighter and first responder volunteer is on life support as a result of severe injuries sustained in a Wood County ATV crash.
Josh Doherty, 27, of Nekoosa was ejected from his ATV in a crash Sept. 22. Doherty, an organ donor, will remain on life support while waiting for the recipients of his organs to be ready.
According to a release by the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, Doherty was injured at about 7:22 p.m. Sept. 22 on Swiggum Lane in Seneca. An initial investigation indicated Doherty lost control of his ATV on a curve and was ejected from the vehicle.
Doherty was taken to Marshfield Medical Center via Life Link. According to the release, the Wood County Sheriff’s Department believed speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.
A GoFundMe page fundraiser to assist the family with medical expenses has raised about $4,500 of a goal of $15,000.
“Josh is part of a very small percentage, approximately 2% of people that qualify for organ donation,” said Corde Doherty, Josh Doherty’s brother, in a Facebook post from Sept. 25. “There will be an honor walk for him at the Marshfield hospital when the organ donations are finalized. It will go from his current room to the operating room and all friends and family are invited to come.”
The honor walk will take place at a to be determined time and date when the organ donation recipients are finalized.
The Armenia Volunteer Fire Department and First Responders declined to comment on this article “out of respect for the family.”
Correction: This article was corrected to indicate that Doherty will remain on life support until the recipients of his organs are ready and to update the date of the honor walk.
