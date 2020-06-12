UPDATE: At least 4 fatalities in 3 Columbia County interstate crashes, Patrol reports

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At least four people were killed and several more were injured in three crashes early Friday in the northbound lanes of Interstate 90/94/39, two of which police say were the result of inattentive driving as emergency responders worked at the site of the first.

According to a statement from the State Patrol, five people who witnessed the final crash risked their safety to pull two drivers from a burning vehicle along the roadway. It also cited "numerous injuries" as a result of the crash.

Exactly how the crashes happened, though, was not immediately known, and investigators will be combing through witness accounts, vehicle data and video to figure it out. Some witnesses who are hospitalized might not be able to give statements for some time, State Patrol Sgt. Michael Marquardt said Friday.

"It could be a matter of days or weeks before we fully understand what happened," Marquardt said.

Dash cam video posted online shows semi-trailers smashing into each other, an SUV flipping and rolling off the shoulder of the road and a large ball of flame engulfing the cab of a semi-truck.