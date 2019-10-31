Two people described as “young adults” by Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister were transported via Medflight to University of Wisconsin Hospital after a head-on collision Thursday near Baraboo.
Baraboo School District Administrator Lori Mueller sent an email Friday afternoon to parents and guardians within the district indicating students were involved in a "serious car accident" Thursday and that "supports were put in place to assist students and staff with feelings and concerns surrounding the incident."
The crash occurred around 5 p.m. in the town of Baraboo. Two vehicles, a blue 2012 Chevy Cruze and a red 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee, crashed at the peak of a small hill in the E10000 block of City View Road just north of Baraboo near the intersection of Jefferson Street.
Two Medflight helicopters landed in a nearby field and in the roadway at about 5:30 p.m. The front of the red SUV was smashed in. The blue sedan suffered major damage. Debris from the two vehicles was scattered across the road.
Meister said Thursday at the scene that there were at least three people in one vehicle. At least one person was in another. Those not taken via helicopter were either taken to St. Clare Hospital via ambulance or examined by Baraboo EMS workers.
A driver was released at the scene. Meister said the two people taken to Madison were in serious condition.
The crash is still under investigation. As of 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the accident reconstruction team was still examining the scene. At the time, Meister said the cause was unknown.
After initial investigation, the sheriff released additional information about the crash. In a statement, Meister noted that the Jeep was driving westbound on City View Road partially on the wrong side of the road before it collided with the Cruze, which was traveling east.
The two passengers taken via Medflight had been in the Cruze. Both drivers sustained only minor injuries. Neither speed nor alcohol are suspected as factors in the crash.
The Baraboo Fire Department, Baraboo District Ambulance Service and Dells-Delton Emergency Medical Services assisted the sheriff. Sauk County Highway Department workers helped with the scene as well.
This story was updated Friday with additional information. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
