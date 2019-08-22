A car crashed into Beaver Dam Middle School around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Grove and East Mackie streets, starting a fire. Beaver Dam police and fire departments responded to the scene.
At 5 a.m., the Beaver Dam Unified School District announced on its Facebook page that a 6th grade open house planned for Thursday at the school had been postponed.
No other information about the incident has been made available.
