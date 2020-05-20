UPDATE: Columbia County, Lodi Ag fairs cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

Both fairs have been held annually for more than 150 years to showcase agriculture and allow exhibitors to share their livestock, art and other specialties. The county event started in the 1850s, according to the release.

The Lodi Agricultural Fair has occurred every year since the 1860s. Quam said he doesn't think it's ever been cancelled -- not even when the fairgrounds served as a camp for German prisoners of war during World War II.

Usually a four-day event that draws an estimated 10,000 visitors and takes between 200 to 300 volunteers, the Lodi fair had been scheduled for July 9-12. Its board consulted with county health officials and fair associations before making the decision, according to a news release.

Quam said he will be meeting with Lodi city and school district officials to discuss what they could potentially do this fall to make up for the loss of the fair. Though cancelling saddened him, he said board members are proud of the Lodi Agricultural Fair and want to protect its legacy as a quality event.

"We were so worried about putting on a poor show that we would rather wait a year, come back, regroup and put on the best show possible," Quam said. "Health and quality of show was foremost at mind.”