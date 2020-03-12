UPDATE: Columbus Public Library author David Benjamin visit postponed

Editor's note: Due to precautions involving the cornonavirus disease (COVID-19), this event has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date.

David Benjamin knew he was a writer when he was in grade school.

“It was more compulsion than inspiration. I had to tell stories and I needed an audience,” he said. “My classmates were my guinea pigs.”

He started his first novel in elementary school reading chapters aloud at St. Mary’s School in Tomah. He adapted (and embellished he says) some of that experience in his memoir, The Life and Times of the Last Kid Picked (Random House, 2002).

On March 17 he’ll highlight the making of “Black Dragon,” a fast-paced thriller published under his own imprint, Last Kid Books, during a special appearance at the Columbus Public Library Annex from 6:30-8 p.m.

The author explains, “My friends call it a page-turner.” In the story, an American journalist and his beautiful Japanese sidekick struggle to outwit a vicious and diabolical 19th-century gangster come back to life, while fleeing a Korean/Australian assassin, in Tokyo.

The book won top honors from New York City Big Book Awards, in the Political Thriller category.