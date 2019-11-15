A Necedah man was found dead by authorities during a welfare check on Nov. 12, and his significant other is in police custody.
Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson released a statement Nov. 13 stating the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a deceased male was found during a welfare check in the village of Necedah.
According to the release, the Juneau County Dispatch Center received a call for a welfare check at about 10:30 a.m. Nov. 12.
An investigation determined the male lived in Necedah, and a check of his residence located the subject, who was deceased.
Oleson said in the release there is no danger to the public regarding the incident, and an investigation is ongoing.
An updated press release sent from the Juneau County Sheriff's Office identified the deceased as Jason Dailey, 26, of Necedah. Autopsy results revealed Dailey died of blunt force trauma.
Dailey's significant other, Crystal Pharis, 27, is in custody in the Juneau County Jail on a probation hold, with additional charges expected to be filed.
The Sherriff's Office says the investigation into the death is still ongoing, with assistance from Necedah Police, the Juneau County Medical Examiner's Office, the Wisconsin Crime Lab, and Wisconsin State Patrol.
