UPDATE: Dodgeland, Columbus School District referendums pass

• INFRASTRUCTURE: HVAC, windows, roofs, electrical, plumbing, and energy efficiencies

“We deeply appreciate the continued support of our Dodgeland students, staff, and families, and we look forward to the next steps in improving our school district for all,” Superintendent Annette Thompson said.

Voters in the district last approved the original school building referendum May 9, 2000. At that time, a single building in Juneau replaced five buildings: a high school in Juneau, middle school in Reeseville and elementary schools in Lowell, Clyman and Juneau. The district had a 20-year loan that will be paid off in March.

Dodgeland sits on 50 acres which was formerly farm land. The building itself is about 192,000 square feet. Voters originally approved a $16.9 million referendum to build the school.

The new referendum will specifically help with areas that were identified in a community survey as priority projects including: renovating and adding high school technical education classrooms and labs, updating the building systems and infrastructures, improving school safety, traffic flow and district office entry, renovating classroom and learning support areas, and renovating the 4k and early childhood areas.