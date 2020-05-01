UPDATE: EAA AirVenture canceled, Dodge County braces for economic fallout

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2020 is the latest major event canceled in Wisconsin due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 68th annual fly-in convention was scheduled for July 20-26 at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh.

EAA CEO and Chairman Jack J. Pelton said in a statement Friday that the unpredictability of the state’s reopening factored into the decision.

"The current status in Wisconsin is that it is still under a stay at home order until May 26, which completely eliminates our ability to start grounds preparation May 1. The reopening of the state also has no specific dates, creating uncertainty about mass gatherings in July," he said.

The event annually attracts thousands of spectators not only from the U.S. but around the world. It's unclear if international visitors would face travel restrictions coming and leaving the U.S.

Pelton said preserving the health and safety of all who would attend, along with the massive commitments needed now for an event to meet EAA’s high standards, made cancellation the only option for this year.

Field Base Operations manager Mary Gasper said the air show’s cancellation will cause a rippling effect on the Dodge County Airport and the local economy.