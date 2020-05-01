UPDATE: EAA AirVenture canceled, Dodge County braces for economic fallout

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2020 is the latest major event canceled in Wisconsin due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 68th annual fly-in convention was scheduled for July 20-26 at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh.
EAA CEO and Chairman Jack J. Pelton said in a statement Friday that the unpredictability of the state’s reopening factored into the decision.
"The current status in Wisconsin is that it is still under a stay at home order until May 26, which completely eliminates our ability to start grounds preparation May 1. The reopening of the state also has no specific dates, creating uncertainty about mass gatherings in July," he said.
The event annually attracts thousands of spectators not only from the U.S. but around the world. It's unclear if international visitors would face travel restrictions coming and leaving the U.S.
Pelton said preserving the health and safety of all who would attend, along with the massive commitments needed now for an event to meet EAA’s high standards, made cancellation the only option for this year.
Field Base Operations manager Mary Gasper said the air show’s cancellation will cause a rippling effect on the Dodge County Airport and the local economy.
“It’ll have a huge impact on the whole surrounding area because a lot of the people that go to EAA fly in here to Juneau. Not only do they purchase a ton of fuel from us, but they also fill up all the hotels in Beaver Dam, Mayville, Waupun, Iron Ridge and Horicon,” she said.
The airport has hosted a Cessna aircraft owners’ group on its grounds for about 15 years during the Experimental Aircraft Association Convention.
“That group comes in each year and does a mass departure to AirVenture, and there’s usually 80-90 of those alone,” said Gasper.
She estimated that roughly 600-700 airplanes stop at the Dodge County Airport on the way to Oshkosh.
The airport staff works in conjunction with Enterprise Rent-A-Car and takes reservations for those visiting the area. They help make hotel reservations for travelers, as well.
“Many people eat at our local restaurants, too. Often they’ll park their plane here, stay at a hotel in the area and then drive back and forth to EAA on a daily basis. I’ve already started getting cancellations for the cars,” she said.
Gasper said she will miss meeting airplane enthusiasts who fly in from all over the U.S. and Canada every July.
“The EAA is almost like our Christmas. It’s our big, busy time of the year and our fun income,” she said. “It’s disappointing that it’s not happening this summer, but we look forward to its return.”
Organizers said pre-sold AirVenture 2020 admissions and camping reservations can be rolled over to the 2021 event or are eligible for refund.
The AirVenture dates next year are July 26 through Aug. 1.
1978: 'Fifi' B-29 Flying Fortress
1978: EAA Convention
AirVenture
1979: EAA Convention
1980: B-17G bomber
1984: EAA Convention
1985: EAA Convention
1985: EAA Convention
1985: EAA Convention
AirVenture
1986: Christian Eagle II
1986: Marine vertical takeoff Harrier
AirVenture
1989: Globe Swift airplane
AirVenture
1991: 'Fifi' B-29 Flying Fortress
1991: Stealth fighter
1993: F7F Tiger Cat
