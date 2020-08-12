UPDATE: Firefighters battling Portage house fire

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No one was injured, but a home was destroyed when a fire broke out Wednesday morning in Portage.

According to a release from the Portage Police Department, a fire was reported at 9:04 a.m. at 701 W. Wisconsin St. Upon arrival, officers found the front porch of a three-story home fully engulfed in fire. The fire quickly spread to the rest of the home.

Officers were able to help the home's residents as well as the residents of nearby homes evacuate safely.

The Portage Fire Department was able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

Assisting were Fire Departments from Pardeeville, Poynette, Kilbourn, Wyocena, Rio, Arlington, Baraboo and Fox Lake. Also assisting were the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Divine Savior EMS, Pardeeville EMS, Aliant Energy and the City of Portage Public Works Department.

As of 1 p.m., the fire is still actively being fought and under investigation by the Portage Fire Department and the Portage Police Department.