Update: Fort Atkinson fire drains water tower, injures firefighters, will burn all night

A large structure fire in Fort Atkinson Tuesday displaced about 50 people and injured firefighters on the scene.
The fire broke out in a warehouse at the 700 block of Oak Street in Fort Atkinson, the city’s police department said.
Fire Chief Daryl Rausch said at a press conference Tuesday evening that some firefighters suffered injuries due to the heat, but all individuals injured were treated at the scene or taken to a local hospital. No one was in the warehouse at the time of the fire.
Rausch said crews had nearly "drained the city water system" combatting the blaze Tuesday, leading the department's decision to let the rest of the building and its contents burn out. The warehouse housed tires for military vehicles, unspecified chemicals and cans from a local canning company.
Both the Department of Natural Resources and the Environmental Protection Agency were on-site monitoring the quality of the water and air.
Five counties were called to Fort Atkinson to assist with the fire and approximately 150 firefighters were at the scene, Rausch said. Firefighters worked on a 20-minute rotation schedule due to the intensity of the heat.
The Fort Atkinson Police Department issued a mandatory evacuation of residents on parts of Oak Street and North Main Street, Police Chief Adrian Bump said during the press conference. About 50 residents were displaced, but Bump said residents would likely be able to return to their homes Tuesday night.
City officials also said low water pressure and discolored water was expected for residents on the North side. A gym in the Fort Atkinson municipal building at 101 N. Main St. was open to residents who evacuated their homes due to the fire.
Rausch said the fire would likely burn through the night possibly into Wednesday, but crews have stopped the fire from reaching other buildings as of Tuesday evening.
"When I turned onto Main Street from the fire station, I knew that this building would be a total loss," Rausch said.
Due to the extent of the damage in the warehouse, Rausch said it is unlikely crews will be able to definitively determine the cause of the fire.
The city advised the public to avoid the area at North Main Street and Oak Street while crews continued to work overnight to contain the blaze.
Another briefing on the fire was set for Wednesday at 7 a.m.