Update: Fort Atkinson fire drains water tower, injures firefighters, will burn all night

The Fort Atkinson Police Department issued a mandatory evacuation of residents on parts of Oak Street and North Main Street, Police Chief Adrian Bump said during the press conference. About 50 residents were displaced, but Bump said residents would likely be able to return to their homes Tuesday night.

City officials also said low water pressure and discolored water was expected for residents on the North side. A gym in the Fort Atkinson municipal building at 101 N. Main St. was open to residents who evacuated their homes due to the fire.

Rausch said the fire would likely burn through the night possibly into Wednesday, but crews have stopped the fire from reaching other buildings as of Tuesday evening.

"When I turned onto Main Street from the fire station, I knew that this building would be a total loss," Rausch said.

Due to the extent of the damage in the warehouse, Rausch said it is unlikely crews will be able to definitively determine the cause of the fire.

The city advised the public to avoid the area at North Main Street and Oak Street while crews continued to work overnight to contain the blaze.