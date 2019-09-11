A two-vehicle crash near downtown Portage left four people with minor injuries Wednesday, police say.
Portage Police Sgt. Ben Neumann said shortly after 2 p.m. a Ford Taurus failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a Ford Fusion.
The force of the crash spun the Fusion around in the middle of the intersection at Adams and East Conant streets, Neumann said.
Neumann said both vehicles sustained significant damage. Firefighters on scene checked the vehicles for possible hazards, and no fires were reported.
A 4-year-old boy and his parents from the Fusion all were taken to Divine Savior Hospital by ambulance, Neumann said.
A woman driving the Taurus claimed minor injuries but declined to be taken to an area hospital by EMS.
Traffic was redirected for about an hour after the crash Wednesday. Portage Police Chief Ken Manthey said the intersection reopened to traffic around 3 p.m.
The woman driving the Ford Taurus was cited for failure to stop and obstructed vision, Neumann said. Her car was filled with objects, which he said was a contributing factor in the crash.
Divine Savior EMS, The Portage Fire Department, Columbia County Sheriff's Office and Blystone's Towing assisted the Portage Police Department on scene Wednesday.
