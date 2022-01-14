UPDATE: Gas leak in Beaver Dam

A gas leak was reported in Beaver Dam after 8 a.m. Friday at South University Avenue, between Park Avenue and South Street.

The Beaver Dam Police Department, Beaver Dam Fire Department and Alliant Energy responded to the scene.

Beaver Dam Police Chief John Kreuziger said the cause of the leak was due to a private contractor doing infrastructure work in the right-of-way.

Residents were evacuated and could take temporary shelter at the Wayland Academy Field House. They were allowed to return to their homes at 12:30 p.m.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.