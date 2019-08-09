An Illinois teenager broke his leg after falling about 20 feet while climbing at Devil’s Lake State Park early Friday afternoon.
“He’s OK,” said Mike Green, conservation warden supervisor for Sauk County. “It was a real simple fall, short distance.”
Green said the 16-year-old boy had been climbing rocks on the East Bluff Trail when he fell at about 1:24 p.m., resulting in a compound fracture to his lower leg.
Belinda Davis, 18, had been climbing the bluff with the injured teen and two others. She said there wasn’t much to tell about the incident.
“He just fell weird,” Davis said.
The Baraboo and Lake Delton fire department rope rescue teams were at the scene along the East Bluff Trail, along with Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wardens and Baraboo District EMS.
